One lady never expected to record her female friend being robbed while at a concert

TikTok user @ii.hope.goddesssss shared the footage, showing a man dancing up to her friend and stealing her phone

People were outraged by the video and hoped that this goes far and wide and the man would be named

Crime can happen in a split second without you even knowing it happened. One woman mistakenly captured her female friend's phone being stolen on camera and shared it on TikTok.

Crime is a huge problem in Mzansi. So, when you go anywhere, you must be extremely vigilant and keep your items close and safe.

TikTok video shows young woman's friend's phone being stolen

A lady was snapping a clip of the concert he and her friends were at when she mistakenly caught her female friend being robbed in the process. The video shows a man dancing up close to the back of her friend and casually taking her phone.

Take a look at the footage:

Mzansi share their thoughts on the upsetting video

While this is no surprise in Mzansi, the video made many people angry. The hope is that this video goes viral and that the thief is found.

Read some of the comments:

@user9962184841241 said:

“Guys let make this video trend so we can find him as a country.”

@Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi said:

“yooh caught on camera ke sana.”

@Tlami said:

“He’s drinking water. Definitely on duty ”

@n.kadii said:

“Y’all are going to have fun and someone is there to work”

@golokile27 said:

“I feel like now it's safer to hold our phones during groove rather than in our bags”

@Nolwazi<3 said:

“The fact that he’s dancing with her????”

University of Zululand students robbed by armed men at off-campus residence, Mzansi outraged

In related news, Briefly News reported that an armed robbery at a University of Zululand off-campus residence has left citizens reeling in shock and horror.

A group of students had their cellphones, laptops, clothes, and money stolen on Tuesday, 14 March. Some students who were hesitant to hand over their belongings were allegedly assaulted.

The university's Student Representative Council president Siyemukela "Yaya" Khumalo said he visited the residence after receiving calls from the victims. He expressed anger over the situation and called for the landlord to pay for the stolen items.

