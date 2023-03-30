A lady stunned many Ghanaians when she shared a video of the apartment she built at 22, though she confessed that it was not yet finished

She took Ghanaians on a virtual apartment tour and showed areas like the living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom

The young Ghanaian woman stated that even though she started the project when she was 22, she thought she could have it fully completed before she turned 23

A Ghanaian lady with the TikTok handle @_ms_flory got many congratulating her when she shared a video of the apartment she built at 22.

Many could not believe her story, considering how many Ghanaians saved money for several years before building their first property.

According to the lady, she started the building process at 22 and thought she could finish before she turned 23; however, that was not the case. She confessed that she had turned 23, yet there were some finishing touches to apply before the apartment was fully completed.

She took Ghanaians on a virtual property tour and showed its features, such as the kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Ghanaians react to the lady's video showing her apartment

Several Ghanaians were impressed by the lady's accomplishment and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. Briefly News samples some responses below.

OKLAY said:

Small advice, when choosing tiles for walls in both kitchen and bathroom...please go for less busy patterns...cos it makes the space relaxing

Bka asked:

If I may ask, what do you do for a living, please?

astral4_5 added:

Proud of you, but stop this update thing, you are just giving us pressure indirectly

THE HIGHEST remarked:

And my papa still no get house at 65. This life err

Ghanaian YouTuber builds a house at 18

In an earlier story, Briefly News wrote about how a young Ghanaian YouTuber, Maame Sika, built a house at 18.

Miss Sika claims that the three-bedroom house she has built costs $84,000 and is situated in Kasoa on the outskirts of Accra.

Many Ghanaians praised her for her significant accomplishment and wished her luck in her future endeavours.

Source: YEN.com.gh