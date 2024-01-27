Judge Julia Sebutinde is facing criticism on social media for voting against all emergency measures for Israel in the Gaza war

Among the 17 judges, Sebutinde was the sole dissenting vote against all the measures approved by the ICJ

Twitter users are bashing Sebutinde for not siding with innocent Palestinians amid accusations of genocidal acts by Israel

ICJ judge Julia Sebutinde was criticised over controversial votes on the Gaza war. Image: @zoomafrika1 and @GeorgeCharamba2

Ugandan and International Court of Justice (ICJ) judge Julia Sebutinde is at the centre of a social media storm after casting opposing votes against all emergency measures for Israel in the Gaza war.

Sebutinde opposes SA emergency measures

Sebutinde, alongside Israeli judge Aharon Barak, are the only two who opposed claims at the ICJ that Israel's acts in Gaza may be genocidal, reported TimesLIVE.

She noted that, during its argument, South Africa did not put forth conditions that would justify the court granting the measures.

Julia Sebutinde faces Twitter outrage

Twitter users accused Sebutinde of being cold for not aligning with measures aimed at aiding innocent Palestinians.

The dissenting votes have ignited a heated debate, with some tweeps vowing never to forget her indifference to Israel's bombardment in Palestine.

@OlaYa_S said:

"Good morning everyone except Julia Sebutinde who voted against allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza."

@FauzKhalid posted:

"Julia Sebutinde is a disgrace."

@zoomafrika1 mentioned:

"The world will not forget Judge Julia Sebutinde who voted against all the provisional measures South Africa sought against Israel."

@Photo_Smitten tweeted:

"I am very sure if you ask Julia Sebutinde the reason for her decision, she will give you an answer which has the word Bible in it."

@fioneezy asked:

"No because why are you on this internet defending Sebutinde’s right to vote in favour of a genocidal racist apartheid state?"

@CameronPetersSA wrote:

"Julia Sebutinde will go down in history as an evil witch who sold her soul to the West in the name of self-hatred and the hatred of Africa at large."

ICJ orders Israel to stop killing of Palestinians

Recently, Briefly News reported that the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel must prevent the deaths of Palestinians as a result of its conflict with Hamas.

The ICJ made the ruling on 26 January after South Africa laid charges of genocide against Israel. Netizens from across the world sang Mzansi's praises.

