A Thai chicken farm is experimenting with alternatives to medicine and antibiotics, replacing the treatments with medical marijuana

The marijuana has been added to the chickens' feed and water and so far the study is showing very promising results

Not only are the chickens organic but they are fetching a high price on the market, with consumers will pay almost double

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A farm in Thailand is trialling an experimental project raising organic chickens and experimenting with replacing antibiotics with more natural alternatives.

Researchers from Chiang Mai University have reported that the use of medical marijuana in the chicken feed has shown some promising results.

Scientists have high hopes that medical marijuana can replace antibiotics. Photo credit: Manza poultry farm

Source: Facebook

The chickens are selling for twice the price on the market with consumers looking for organic poultry willing to fork out the extra cash.

The study has only taken place over a year and is still in the review stage but the use of cannabis appears to be working. The mortality rate of the chickens on the farm is comparable to normal seasons without any bird flu outbreaks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The chickens are not given any antibiotics or medicine and Chompunut Lumsangkul, an assistant professor who led the study claims that the chicken meat tastes better and is more tender.

Part of the study has experimented with giving the chickens higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), past that of the legal limits for humans in Thailand. THC is the chemical that produces the 'high' effect of marijuana.

The study suggests that cannabis is promoting metabolic activity and better health conditions which are having a positive effect on the birds' immune systems according to Business Insider.

Snoop Dogg allegedly employs a full time weed joint roller for R54K a month

Earlier, Briefly News reported that American rapper Snoop Dogg loves weed so much that he always wants to have a supply. The star reportedly employs full-time staff who ensure that he is always sorted.

The Drop It Like Its Hot rapper always posts about it smoking weed on social media, talks about it in interviews and even raps about it in his songs but people never really understood how far he can go to get a smoke.

According to The South African Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, parts with a whopping $40K to $50K a year to pay his marijuana blunt roller. The news was shared by @Uberfacts on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News