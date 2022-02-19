“Virgin” Mom Gave Birth, Spent R315k on Fertility Treatment

A British woman is a proud mother and also a proud virgin, she spent hundreds of thousands of rand on fertility treatments

She had wanted to save herself for marriage but she couldn't find Mr Right and still wanted to have children

Her longest relationships had not lasted more than three months and simply didn't want to marry any of her boyfriends

A British woman became one of a growing number of "virgin mums" who have given birth without having sexual intercourse.

Kimberley Godsall spent R315 000 (£21 000) at four fertility clinics in an effort to fall pregnant.

Kimberley Godsall decided to have children while remaining a virgin. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

She was eventually successful and two years ago she gave birth to her daughter Scarlett.

The Daily Sun reported that Godsall had been waiting to get married before getting intimate and trying to have children.

However, after not finding Mr Right and finding herself single in her mid-20's she had decided to conceive without a partner.

She is not particularly religious and just had a very romantic view of life.

The Daily Mail reported that her two longest relationships had only lasted about three months. She had called off both relationships after she realised that she didn't want to marry either of the men.

She also knew that the longer she dated them the more pressure they would put on her to have more than a kiss and a cuddle.

