A video has since surfaced on social media in which a woman is seen altering her cheeks to create dimples

In the now-trending video, a professional is seen pulling what appears to be strings attached to the cheeks causing the dimple effect

The video has been received with mixed reactions amongst social media users with many disapproving of the look

Cheek dimples are considered a thing of beauty and a good luck charm that entices people who perceive them as physically attractive, in many parts of the world.

However, not everyone is naturally blessed with them. Well, it appears there are those who have decided to take matters into their own hands.

A case in point is a trending video of a caucasian blonde woman who is seen getting her cheeks artificially altered to give her dimples.

The video sees her lying down seemingly excited as a professional works on her face. He is seen pulling what appears to be strings.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on the artificial dimple

merolegroyalgarmentshouse

"When it is not of God (natural) it doesn't add any beauty rather it deforms you."

luxury_thrift_avenue:

"Women and problem be like 5&6."

feyishara_cherry:

"Thank God for my free dimple oo."

va__lerie14:

"Na everything girls they stress their self put for this life‍♀️"

jaboucherieelas:

"It looked soo Fake."

radiogirlnelo:

"Looks painful."

eppysbeautyfashion:

"I thought they said dimple is a deformity so why the recent craze for it, my gender is doing most of late chai."

tbshantelle:

"Is it just me thst thinks it made her look funny bakan fa. Wahala.."

