Balenciaga recently released their limited edition of distressed footwear at really expensive rates and social media wouldn't let it slide

Fans of the luxurious fashion house wondered why the worn-out shoes cost that much while Balenciaga noted it was part of a marketing strategy

The Paris Fashion House noted it was a marketing strategy and what pictures meant is that sneakers are forever

Balenciaga has received backlash from its fans for releasing worn-out sneakers at exorbitant prices.

Balenciaga's latest limited edition sneaker collection left Mzansi in stitches. Photo: Balenciaga.

Marketing Strategy

The luxurious fashion house is known to give out the best of luxury well this time fans are disappointed.

Balenciaga noted that the pictures they released on their Instagram handle were part of a marketing strategy.

News is news

Pretty awesome if you ask me since everyone is talking about it the strategy won.

Everyone on social media is talking about the limited edition but what fans fail to realise is negative criticism is still news.

Fans react

@DumraPawan said:

"Mom can i have #Balenciaga Sneakers

Mom : we have those at home

Balenciaga sneakers at home."

@noejad said:

"The Walking Dead starter pack (sic)"

@deathtoindy said:

"Kanye’s impact on the clothing industry has designer brands selling us clothes they stole from homeless people for tho."

@stavroulaber said:

“The new sneaker is “a retooled classic design which interprets mid-century athleticism and timeless casual wear in black, white, or red, with a white rubber sole and toe with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.”

@Ryanraz123 said:

"This is one way of tackling supply chain issues."

