Beloved Australian soap opera Neighbours has officially come to an end after 37 years on air

The show where household names such as Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue had their start wraps for the last time in June

The longest-running drama was known for its tumultuous romances, acrimonious break-ups, and tearful reunions by soap lovers

Australian soap Neighbours will shoot its final scene in June following a record 37-year run after producers Fremantle failed to secure another UK broadcaster.

Neighbours is the longest-running drama series on Australian television. Photo: Channel 5.

The soap premiered on Australian TV in 1985 and featured the goings-on of the families living on Ramsay Street, an ordinary road in a fictional borough of Melbourne.

Ratings were initially unimpressive, but the series soon became wildly popular and proved an important export success, rapidly gaining a devoted following in the United Kingdom on its premiere in 1986.

Broadcast on BBC1 in an early evening slot, Neighbours famously appealed to schoolchildren and parents alike, and viewing figures surged.

The soap was so popular then that it would command audiences of over 20 million, a third of the country’s population.

Now broadcast in over 60 countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, and the United States (where Hulu briefly picked up the show).

Its storyline features drug addiction, illnesses, moral dilemmas, gambling, and adultery and was the first broadcast on BBC1.

However, Fremantle Australia, last month announced that due to the impending withdrawal of funding by Channel 5, it had no choice but to "rest" the show.

The announcement of the show’s cancellation has rocked fans worldwide, but mostly in the U.K. where it continues to command a huge viewership almost four decades later.

