Visitors to the Louvre art gallery in Paris were stunned after a man dressed as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a custard pie at the artwork

The unidentified man said to be an artist and a climate activist was tackled by security officers after the incident and was led away

The art piece was not destroyed as it is protected by a bulletproof glass that was partially smeared by the pie

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man dressed as a wheelchair-bound elderly woman threw a custard pie at Leonardo da Vinci's half-length Mona Lisa at an art gallery in Paris.

A man dressed as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw custard pie at the Mona Lisa portrait at a Paris Museum. Photo: @lukeXC2002.

Source: UGC

Bulletproof protected

The expensive piece of art was not destroyed as it is protected by bulletproof glass.

After flinging the pie, he threw a bouquet of roses he was holding into the air before he was tackled by hawk-eyed security guards who whisked him away.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Daily Mail, visitors to the Louvre art gallery were left stunned by the incident, which happened moments before closing time on Sunday night.

A Twitter post by @lukeXC2002 captured the moments in the video below:

Dress and wig

Witnesses noted that the man, clad in a dress and a wig was rolling on the wheelchair past the Mona Lisa masterpiece before leaping to his feet and launching a pie at the canvas.

Visitors snapped pictures of the protected painting which was partially obscured by smearing from the pie.

In other news, Briefly News reported the artistic brilliance of an unnamed man painting his sculpted works to make them look real went viral.

The art images were shared by a Twitter user going by the handle @AkoRaGye69.

the artist could be seen painting the sculpture of a turkey. The second photo showed the animal art standing on a concrete platform.

In one of the photos, he was seen applying white paint on a goat sculpture surrounded by its kids, one of which was in a suckling pose.

A partly cut still-life pumpkin was placed on a platform in another picture in a way that made it look almost real.

If the artiste was not standing beside the works with a paintbrush, many would pass them off as the real objects they imitate.

Many commented on the amazing photos saying they mistook them for real objects at first glance.

Others said that they had a reality check when they read others' comments praising the artworks.

TUKO.co.ke previously reported about a young talented Ghanaian painter and sculptor named Bright Danso, who has specialised in the art of creating beautiful designs with smoke and fire -which is known as pyrography.

Source: Briefly News