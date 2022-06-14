Russian forces have destroyed all bridges that lead out the eastern Ukrainian city, Sievierodonetsk

Citizens who were attempting to evacuate the embattled city were left with no possible escape routes

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the human cost of the battle for Sievierodonetsk is terrifying

SIEVIERODONETSK - Ukrainians are trapped within the confines of the eastern city, Sievierodonetsk when all routes leading out of the area was blocked off by Russian forces.

The last bridge over a river was recently destroyed making it impossible to access humanitarian supplies for those in need. Citizens who were attempting to evacuate the embattled city were left with no possible escape routes.

Russian troops have destroyed several bridges in Sievierodonetsk. Image: Aris Messinis/AFP & Gints Ivuskans/AFP

Regional governor Sergei Gaidai said at least 70% of the city was under Russian control and that the destruction of the last bridge across the river to the twin city of Lysychansk meant any civilians still in Sievierodonetsk were trapped. He said that Russian weaponry pummelled a chemical plant where civilians were housed, SowetanLIVE reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western countries to supply more weapons to defend the city from the attack. Gaining control of Severodonetsk has been a military goal for Moscow during recent weeks.

Zelensky said the human cost of the battle for the city is terrifying and Ukrainian troops are fighting Russian forces for "literally every metre", according to BBC News.

Calls for war to end

Social media users weigh in on the war with many saddened and outraged over the loss of lives:

@RoikVetal said:

“It is very important to recognize Russia as an aggressor and sponsor of terrorism at the legislative level as soon as possible. The whole world already knows about the horrors it brought to Ukraine. Let's stop senseless bloodshed.”

@Wr220224 wrote:

“Russia continues to kill civilians, children and destroy Ukraine. We ask for the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. This will help stop the massacre in Ukraine faster.”

@LinaKovtunOl commented:

“Putin is fighting for resources, people are resources. Russia's victory cannot be allowed. Putin will strengthen his army at the expense of slaves from Ukraine and start a war against Europe. That is why Ukraine needs modern weapons!”

@Tan_global_ci posted:

“Attacking nuclear sites puts innocent lives at risk. We need urgent nuclear safe zones now to protect civilians and the environment. Russia must back down and a path to peace needs to be found.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says he’s only willing to meet with Putin to discuss ending the war

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the only Russian official he plans to meet is President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war. He made the comments on Monday 23 May during a video conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Zelensky said the possibility of talks with Russia has become more remote due to evidence of violence against civilians. Zelensky said the president of the Russian Federation decides it all, The Guardian reported.

