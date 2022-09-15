Prince Harry began dating American actress Meghan Markle in 2016. The pair announced their engagement 18 months later and were married at St George's Chapel in May 2018. Their relationship has been met with a lot of admiration and controversy throughout the world.

From receiving backlash from the media, welcoming their first child together to leaving the Royal Family - a lot has impacted and happened in their relationship since they first announced their union.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most significant moments and milestones between the power couple..

Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding. Image: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started

In July 2016, Prince Harry and Meghan, an actor on the popular TV show Suits, were set up on a blind date at London’s exclusive Soho House by their mutual friend, Vanity Fair reported.

According to the publication, the friend believed that both Harry and Meghan had huge hearts. Harry was immediately besotted with her beauty and intelligence.

They had already connected on Instagram and liked what they saw. A mutual friend, Violet von Westenholz, gave Meghan’s number to Harry and suggested he call her.

Naturally more dates followed thereafter and Harry later invited Meghan to join him on a holiday to Botswana, where their love blossomed.

The beautiful Royal wedding

According to Hello Magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018.

Thousands of royal visitors lined the streets of Windsor to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride Meghan in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Image: Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a touching moment, Meghan was walked down the aisle by her father-in-law, Prince Charles. Speaking about walking Meghan down the aisle, Prince Charles said in a statement that he was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way".

The couple held hands as they said their vows in the ceremony, which was led by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Harry and Meghan welcome their 1st child & exit Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their baby boy – whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – on 6 May 2019, choosing to announce his moniker two days later, Hello Magazine reports.

Archie is the Queen and Prince Philip's eighth great-grandchild and is now seventh-in-line to the throne following Prince Charles, Prince William, his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and his dad Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to US Magazine, the couple paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, with Archie’s name. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland, was one of her ancestors. Harrison means “son of Harry,” while Mountbatten was the surname of the late Prince Philip’s late uncle Louis Mountbatten.

After Harry and Meghan stepped back from their duties as senior royals in March 2020, the family relocated to California. Archie became a big brother to sister Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June 2021.

By each other’s side following Queen Elizabeth's passing

Seen holding each other hand in hand, the couple has made several public and official royal appearances honouring the late Queen Elizabeth who passed on 8 September 2022.

Prince Harry and Duke of Sussex and Meghan arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

They also made a sweet tribute on their Archewell Foundation to mark the Queen's passing.

ET Online reported that the site had now been set to all black and the front page which usually contains information about the foundation and its upcoming events, was devoted completely to the Queen with a message in white that reads:

"In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

