The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was expected to be a world spectacle and has lived up to expectations

From military precision and finesse to keeping in line with traditional practices, the event was one to behold

King Charles III's coronation, just like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to shape the next generation in various aspects

London- King Charles III has finally been crowned King of the United Kingdom and its realms, kickstarting a fresh beginning for the royal family.

King Charles III's crowning moment.

Regardless of the chilly weather, the event was met with enthusiasm from the crowd that gathered to witness the royals.

From coronation campers sleeping outside the Mall before the event to soldiers from the commonwealth joining the procession, the event lived up to expectations.

1. Huge crowd

A huge crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace to witness the history in the making.

Armed with their umbrellas and raincoats, the excited crowd waved UK flags as they waited for the ceremony to commence.

Members of the crowd braved the rain to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

2. Military procession

The military procession spiced up the events with a well-planned parade that resonated with the historic occasion.

Clearly scaled down from the number of troops, the at least 4000 servicemen drawn from the commonwealth matched through the streets in line with tradition.

The military procession makes its way down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

3. Princess Ann on horse

The King’s bodyguard, Princess Anne, followed His Majesty’s carriage alongside the Colonel of the Coldstream Guards and the Master of the Horse.

She was the only royal to ride on a horse while the others road in the coaches.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach.

4. King Charles and Queen Camilla wave to The Mall

In line with tradition, King Charles III and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony to wave at the surging crowd at the Mall.

Still dressed in their official crowns, the royals waved as they were treated to cheers from the crowd.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from The Buckingham Palace balcony.

5. King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride in the gold state coach

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelled in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

The coach set off from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace as they waved to crowds gathered beside the road.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla rode in the Gold State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

6. Prince Harry attends King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry, King Charles III's second son, was present for his father's coronation despite renouncing his title.

The prince arrived at Westminister Abbey alongside his cousins before leaving in a car as they rode in carriages.

Prince Harry arrived for the ceremony, walking side by side with his cousins before leaving in a personal car.

7. Jill Biden represents President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden kept to tradition and skipped the coronation of a British monarch despite the close ties between the two nations.

However, his wife, Jill Biden, represented him at the ceremony.

First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive for the coronation ceremony.

Charles III crowned new King of the United Kingdom in coronation ceremony

In other news, Briefly News reported that King Charles III, on 6 May, swore to govern the people of the United Kingdom (UK) with justice and mercy and to uphold the Anglican Church of England and the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

For the first time at a Coronation, the British monarch also prayed for the grace of every faith and belief.

The most sacred part of the Coronation Service, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, anointed King Charles' hands, chest and head with holy oil in the Coronation Chair.

