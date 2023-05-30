A knife-wielding intruder broke into Benedict Cumberbatch's home and threatened the actor and his family

During the terrifying incident, Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter, and their three children were inside the house.

The intruder, a former chef, was later arrested and slapped with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

English actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were left fearing for their lives after a knife-wielding chef broke into their home and threatened them.

Former chef Jack Bisell, 35, allegedly broke into Benedict Cumberbatch's home and threatened his family. Photo: Page Siz.

Source: UGC

According to the Daily Mail, Jack Bissell, who previously worked as a chef at a luxury hotel, kicked his way through the front gate of the actor's multi-million dollar property, allegedly shouting, “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.”

Horrible experience

Cumberbatch, 46, his wife, Sophie Hunter, 45, and their three children were reportedly in the home at the time of the break-in and could hear the intruder screaming outside.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Bissell also reportedly took one of the family’s plants and threw it against the garden wall and, at one point, ripped the intercom off the building after spitting on it.

The former chef reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

However, authorities were able to track him down due to the DNA evidence he left on the intercom.

Bissell was reportedly arrested, fined, and hit with a three-year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family.

A source told the outlet:

“Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them. Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again."

Enhle Mbali says a stalker is threatening to expose explicit pictures she allegedly sent to a man named Peter

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali had been threatened by stalkers claiming to have explicit pictures that the actress shared with a man named Peter.

The star, rumoured to be dating wealthy businessman Peter Sebiloane, addressed the matter in an Instagram Live.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Slay actress shared that some people were trying to pull her down, but they would not succeed because she would prevail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke