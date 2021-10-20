A man in the United States has been sentenced to 56 months in prison after trying to scam Covid19 business aid scheme

After his unsuccessful scam attempt and arrest, David Staveley faked his own death while he was in home detention

His accomplice is identified as David Andrew Butziger and both of them pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud

David Staveley from Massachusetts who tried to scam a Covid19 business aid scheme faked his own death to evade authorities has bagged a 56-month jail term.

In 2020, Staveley lied that he co-owned four big businesses in need of nearly $544,000 (R7.8 million) in support from a federal government programme, BBC reports.

David Staveley has bagged 56 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Staging a suicide

After being charged, the man staged a suicide, after which he used false identities and stolen licence plates to flee.

His accomplice is identified as David Andrew Butziger.

When Staveley was released to home detention, the 54-year-old man disconnected his electronic monitoring device and left a suicide note with associates and family members and packed his unlocked car by the ocean before eloping.

Staveley was re-arrested

He was re-arrested three months after a manhunt was launched for him. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Butziger also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in November.

