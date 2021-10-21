President Joe Biden of the United States gave Vice President Kamala Harris cute gifts on her birthday

The US president personally delivered the gifts and the vice president was overwhelmed with joy after receiving them

Vice President Harris was gifted a bouquet of flowers and a frame with the picture she took with President Biden

President Joe Biden of the United States has warmed hearts on social media after visiting Vice President Kamala Harris with gifts on her birthday.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by the US president, he could be seen walking to the woman's office with a frame and bouquet of flowers.

Vice President Harris was excited as soon as President Biden entered her office with the gifts. She expressed gratitude to him and said the photo of them in the frame is her favourite.

She gave him a hug and a peck, saying she would hang the frame.

President Joe Biden presented gifts to Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo credit: @potus

History made in the US

In other news, for the first in the history of the United States of America, two women flanked the president of the country, Joe Biden, during his address to a joint session of congress.

With this, history was made as both Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the first two officials to do so.

To the country, this marks a milestone in the nation's nearly 245-year history. It emphasizes the symbolism regarding the strides that women have taken to reach positions of American power.

Source: Briefly.co.za