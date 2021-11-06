Drew Binsky: Famous YouTuber Celebrates Visiting All Countries in the World

Famous travel blogger Drew Binsky was elated after visiting all countries in the world

A grateful Binky, who visited Kenya in 2018, said it took him 10 years to tour the world

Binksy, whose first 300 videos did not earn him a cent, said his travels aimed at spreading love and happiness

Drew Goldberg, an American travel blogger better known as Drew Binsky, has celebrated visiting all the countries in the world.

Drew Binsky was elated after travelling to all the countries in the world.

Via a social media post on Friday, October 29, Binsky excitedly announced he had landed in Saudi Arabia, the last country in his world tour.

The famous YouTuber said he experienced mixed emotions after completing the odyssey to 197 counties.

He also expressed gratitude to all those who enabled him to achieve his goal.

“I’m feeling lots of emotions right now and honestly, it’s hard to think straight. But I just want to say one thing - thank you,” he wrote.

Drew Binsky’s 10 years of travel

Binsky divulged that he started travelling aged 20, and he is now 30-years-old.

“It has taken me 10 long years to achieve this goal. It’s crazy to think that I’ve been on the road nonstop for the past decade, roughly 3,600 days,” he wrote.

The vlogger admitted that the pandemic delayed the finish by 18 months, but he never gave up on his quest.

Explaining why he cited 197 countries yet the United Nations recognize 193, he said:

“It’s very political. I add four to that- Kosovo, Palestine, Taiwan and Vatican.”

How he funded trip

Speaking to CNBC, Binsky, who visited Kenya in 2018, shed light on how he funded his globetrotting adventure.

The content creator said he started teaching English in Korea, earning KSh 220,000 a month with free housing.

As his popularity grew, he found brands that sponsored his Snapchat videos, and he made KSh 3.3 million.

“I was also using my travel blog to reduce travel costs by working with hostels and budget airlines,” he said.

However, making money through his content was not a walk in the park, with Binsky stating:

“My first 300 videos, I didn’t make a penny.”

Drew Binsky's proposal

In May, Binsky proposed to his long term girlfriend Deanna.

Drew and Deanna travelled across the globe together and dated for six years before he put a ring on it.

He previously said his goal is to spread peace, positivity and happiness.

