The groom, Collins could not contain his emotions after seeing his bride walking down the aisle in a white wedding gown

He was spotted tearing up as she watched his bride walking towards him at the pulpit

The emotional yet romantic video moved many netizens who confirmed the bride was lucky to be loved in that manner

Weddings typically belong to the ladies, so it is believed by many people but men tend to feel some type of way during their big day as well.

In tears and in joy

This was confirmed by an American groom who could not contain his emotions after seeing his bride walking down the aisle, towards him.

The groom, identified as Collins exchanged marital vows with the love of his life named Donielle about two weeks ago, and their nuptials was nothing short of a fairytale love story.

During the wedding, Collins who rocked a cream and golden tuxedo suit were spotted giving his bride Donielle a romantic yet unbelievable look as she walked to him.

Clearly overwhelmed by his affection towards his bride, Collins could not hold back his tears of joy as Donielle made her way to the pulpit rocking a stunning white wedding gown.

Collins could not believe his eyes looking at his wife being brought to him by her dad.

The romantic moment was shared online by Iris Film through their official Instagram page.

Hundreds of netizens who viewed the tear-inducing video noted that indeed Donielle was lucky to have landed a man who loves her with all he has, including his tears.

