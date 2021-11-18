A man, Frank Deangelo, with the help of his team was able to totally transform a plane into a very long limousine

The vehicle also came with very gigantic tyres that are 24 inches tall and cameras affixed to strategic parts of the vehicle

Frank added that the limo-jet took about four cars and more than $1 million (R15 million) to make it into what it is

A man, Frank Deangelo, has amazed many online after he transformed a big plane into a vehicle that is 42ft long. In a video posted by Ridiculous Rides, the man explained the whole making process.

He said the plane fuselage was married into vehicles. About four whole vehicles were said to be infused to make the ride.

The man said making the interior was difficult. Photo source: Ridiculous Rides

It was capital intensive

The man added that the craft is one of the few ones on the planet. Frank revealed that over $1 million (over R15 million) was invested in the project.

Frank said that he has also had a passion for cars. Apart from it being 42ft long, the vehicle nicknamed Limo Jet is also 11ft and 6 inches high.

The features

The tyres are 28 inches high. He added that some of the lights used on the automobile came from Jeep, while others were custom-made.

The dashboard of the aeroplane car has four screens that show what the four different cameras outside are capturing.

What I will sell it for

The limo is started as a normal car. However, effects are added to make it look as if you are operating a plane and it is about to take off. He said he would sell for $5 million (R78 million)

According to him, a difficult challenge his team faced was making the interior. He revealed that the shape of the plane posed a serious problem and they had to make many things by hand.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Bradley Clemont said:

"Waste of money."

Stephen Kennett said:

"Admits it cost around a million to build, then says its for sale for 5 .... guessing he's not the salesman of the company."

Eric Oestmann said:

"Never be late for work again!"

Jordan Youngblood Noel said:

"Ridiculously stupid."

An amazing half boat and half van

