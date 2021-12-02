Actor Alec Baldwin disclosed during a recent interview that he did not pull the trigger on a gun that killed a cinematographer on set

The actor was captured on camera breaking down in tears during an interview with American media, ABC

Baldwin had expressed his regrets on a few occasions following the incident and termed it a tragic accident

Celebrated actor Alec Baldwin has revealed that he did not fire the gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of the movie, Rust.

Tragic accident

The actor in a recent media interview insisted that he did not pull the trigger of a prop gun he was using during the movie shoot.

Speaking during an interview with US broadcaster ABC, Baldwin noted he still does not understand why the gun fired itself.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said during the interview.

During the emotional interview, actor Baldwin could be seen breaking down in tears.

"I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property." Baldwin added.

Briefly News earlier reported that cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun in Baldwin's hand discharged on the set of a Western movie near Santa Fe.

Cinematographer's death

On 21 October, Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded following the accidental shooting.

Baldwin had previously called the incident a "tragic accident." No criminal charges have been filed after the unfortunate incident. The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department disclosed that it had no comment on Baldwin's interview statements.

Alec Baldwin calls for police presence on all sets using firearms, people have mixed feelings

Previously, Briefly News reported that Alec Baldwin will not be taking any chances after having recently killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on set. With this not having been the first freak accident of its nature, Alec has now called for better gun safety on sets. Something that many feel should have happened ages ago.

Alec called for all sets using firearms “fake or otherwise” to have a police personal present, reported News24. Alec feels this will eliminate tragedies like the one he was involved in and save innocent lives.

Seeing Mr Baldwin’s plea, many took to the comment section clapping. This is something that should be a policy on every set and the world is standing by Alec to make sure that it does.

