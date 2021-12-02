Thanks to a wellness gift from a friend, a man recovering from surgery has won $1 million (R16 million)

The US man identified as Alexander McLeish was recuperating from cardiac surgery when his friend showed up with a get-well card and three lottery tickets

Alexander put his thinking faculty to use and won the whopping sum in the crossword-style game

A man's story has changed in an instant as he went from the theatre to raking in millions.

Alexander McLeish, a resident of Massachusetts in the US, was recuperating from cardiac surgery when his childhood friend identified as Larry showed up with a get-well card and three lottery tickets, NYPost reports.

He had been gifted winning lottery tickets in the past by that same friend Photo Credit: NYPost

He won the huge sum in a crossword-style game

Alexander immediately began playing the game with the tickets at his disposal and got the letters A, W and M after scratching the "Your Letters" area of the game.

On the bottom row of the crossword game, he surprisingly got the word 'heart' and this landed him the second-top prize for the $5,000,000 100X Cashword instant ticket game.

He couldn't believe his eyes

People reports that Alexander made sure that his eyes weren't deceiving him by going over his crossword game result multiple times.

"We double-checked it, triple-checked and quadruple-checked it," McLeish told the Boston Herald. "It was a little bit of disbelief at first but then it settled in and it was like, wow, I can't believe this happened, you know?"

Interestingly, Larry had years ago gifted Alexander a lottery ticket on his birthday that won him $1,000 (R15k).

