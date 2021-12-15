Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has got internet users gushing over her on social media

The popular reality star said her four children wake up to a beautiful Christmas sound every morning in December

Kim then shared a video showing the moment a renowned pianist played the piano in her house for the kids

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

December 2021 is going to be a memorable month for the children of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

The mother of four recently shared a video showing Grammy-award winning pianist Philip Cornish playing the piano in her home.

Kim said she hired the pianist to come to her house to wake her children up every morning in December.

Kim Kardashian shared a video of Philip Cornish playing the piano in her home. Photos: @kimkardashian, @philthekeys

Source: Instagram

In the video she shared on her Instagram story, Philip was spotted in the corner of a sitting room. A tall Christmas tree sat in front of him as he worked his magic fingers on the piano.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In the caption that accompanied the video on her Instagram story, Kim wrote:

"Good morning! Every morning during the month of December, @philsthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids."

Swipe left to watch the video:

Social media users react

As expected, people reacted to the businesswoman's video as many talked about the importance of having money.

ladyque_1 said:

"Money is good."

__ocube wrote:

"This life just have money."

ceemplybecca commented:

"Na this kind things I won dey do now…wey go make people Dey ask where I from Dey see money."

susy_badgirl responded with:

"I can never be poor in this life."

dprincesolomon.8847 shared:

"Money must be made no cap."

_funmilayo___ commented:

"See house as e beautiful."

oluwakemi._o said:

"Hustle o so your kids can have good life."

23styleinspired shared:

"After, they would say money can't buy happiness."

official_bella_cruz added:

"Sapa, it's either I kill you or you kill me.. but I'll definitely kill you."

North West gives social media users a tour of her home

Kim Kardashian realised that the time to start looking at what her kids post on social media had arrived. This comes after her firstborn daughter North West went live on TikTok to show off their beautiful Hidden Hills home.

North had not asked Kim for permission to display the home, which the mother of four came to realise way too late.

According to Page Six, the eight-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her pink bedroom and decorations of the family's Sing 2 movie deco done in the home. She also displayed the home's beautiful hallway with lovely structures near the walls and even a white Christmas tree that blended with the house.

Source: Briefly.co.za