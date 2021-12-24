Arnold Schwarzenegger: Legendary Actor Builds Houses for Homeless Veterans

It was an early Christmas for homeless veterans in Los Angeles after movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger came to their rescue

Schwarzenegger built 25 houses for the veterans, and they had fun taking selfies when he went to hand them over

The army recently recognised fellow actor Denzel Washington for building houses for veterans

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Famous movies star Arnold Schwarzenegger has built homes for homeless veterans.

Arnold Schwarzenegger built 25 houses for homeless veterans. Photos: Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Source: Instagram

Schwarzenegger builds 25 houses

Schwarzenegger, a former governor, shared photos alongside numerous veterans on Friday, December 24.

In the caption, the Terminator actor said he was marking Christmas early by donating 25 homes to the veterans in Los Angeles, US.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA,” he stated.

He further stated that they had a good time together while handing over the tiny houses.

“It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes. I want to thank everyone who worked with us and made this possible.

We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem,” he wrote.

Fans laud Schwarzenegger

Fans were impressed by his charitable efforts and reacted by writing:

@realchefrush:

“Now this is what Christmas is about, giving from heart and with care, compassion, dignity and respect! Salute.”

@thelaborsofhercules:

“You are a hero and champion of the people.”

@realpdriessen:

“How on earth does the United States of America allow for a single vet, to ever be homeless?”

@coachharold24:

“God bless you forever for this.”

Denzel Washington recognised by army

In other news, Briefly News reported that Denzel Washington was named an honorary Sergeant Major by the US Army.

The Hollywood icon was given the title during the Annual Association of the U.S. Army conference on Monday, November 15.

The actor was recognised for his work in building houses at military medical centres so the loved ones of soldiers receiving treatment could be near them.

While presenting the award to Denzel, Sergeant Major Michael Grinston said the movie star epitomised all the qualities they were looking for in an honouree.

Source: Briefly News