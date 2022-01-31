A man whose both legs were amputated has been using his Tik Tok page to promote working for one's self

Despite not having both legs, the man moves around swiftly, trying to fix vehicles in his mechanic workshop

Some of his videos have millions of views and reactions from thousands who praised his hardworking nature

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A double amputee, Kacey McCallister, has shown that nobody should have any excuse for not working.

In a video that has gathered over four million views, the man while working in his shop went under a car and fixed the rim.

The man's videos have been watched millions of times online. Photo source: TikTok/@ricewithkayce

Source: UGC

Hardworking amputee

His focus during working is worthy of emulation. While cleaning the rim, he said that sometimes it is better not to have legs.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In a separate video, he could be seen working on the wheel of another vehicle as he did in the previous clip. The way he rolled its tyre swiftly from one place to another was amazing.

Watch one of his clips below:

Briefly News has compiled some of the reactions below:

You are an inspiration

yvonnemcmahan said:

"This shows everyone that no matter what they can do anything if they put their mind, time and efforts into it. Thanks for being an inspiration."

Laura said:

"Mad respect for you! You're a true inspiration. This shows you can do anything in life no matter what. Amazing!"

zulemamorales313 said:

"And people complain about not finding jobs. you're amazing."

Dakota Hensley said:

"And we got all these homeless people with hands and feet saying they can't work."

Roger Foley292 said:

"This man is amazing. Unbelievable work ethic. A true inspiration!"

'Everything wanted to discourage me, but I went to school and graduated': Physically challenged man narrates

Briefly News reported that a physically challenged young man, Olajide Mayowa Kehinde, said that in 2013 when he was processing his admission, a friend wondered how he would be able to cope with the stress in school.

The friend asked him how he would survive in the case of a crisis and people are running around. He advised him to divert his education fund into a business.

Rather than let the words dampen him, he hit the gym to keep fit. He also armed himself with computer knowledge to gain social confidence.

Source: Briefly News