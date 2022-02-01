Barbados-born American singer, Rihanna, recently set the internet space on fire with news of her pregnancy.

Rihanna is reportedly expecting a bundle of joy with famed rapper A$AP Rocky and the internet is shook

It seems the businesswoman and singer's fashion sense may have looked simple but it came with an intense price tag

Photos of the 33-year-old singer, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman posing alongside her beau, rapper, A$AP Rocky, have since flooded social media.

The singer rocked a designer puffer coat. Photo credit: @rihannaofficlal, Chanel

However, what Rihanna wore in the photos was anything but a regular coat - she is a superstar after all.

Walking the streets of Harlem, where Rocky grew up, in a snowstorm wearing a hot pink coat, a gold chain-link belt and a very rare vintage cross necklace with Gripoix crystals draped over her bare stomach, the singer looked exceptionally happy, reports The Guardian.

Price check

A brief search through the internet shows that the hot pink coat is a Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld pink silk puffer coat with Gripoix buttons, which - according to shopping website 1stdibs - costs $10 702 (R163 000).

The vintage necklace is a Christian Lacroix necklace. Although the full necklace was not available online, the Paris couture Heart Crystal Cross pendant brooch is being sold for $5 500 (around R83 981) Dsfantique Jewelry.

