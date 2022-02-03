CNN's president Jeff Zucker has resigned for failing to reveal his personal relationship with someone he was closely working with

Zucker and Allison Gollust, who serves as the executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CNN, have been friends for more than 20 years

She added that their relationship developed into something serious when the pandemic happened, but she still remains at CNN

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker has stepped down after failing to disclose his consensual relationship with a colleague.

CNN's former boss Jeff Zucker. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Zucker's undisclosed relationship

Zucker, who helped shape the news company when he took over in 2013, is said to have either resigned or faced termination for not revealing his relationship with someone he was working closely with.

CNN reported that the company's president divulged his relationship only when investigations were launched against former news anchor Chris Cuomo's case on inappropriately advising his brother Andrew Cuomo against assault allegations against him.

According to WarnerMedia's (CNN's parent company) Standards of Business Conduct handbook, employees must not hire or supervise (directly or indirectly) someone with whom they have a personal relationship.

The company also requires individuals in a position to influence the employment, advancement, or hiring of someone with whom they have a personal relationship or a business they are associated with or have an interest in, to inform the HR department in advance of taking any action.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," he said in a memo.

Zucker is said to have been lined up for promotion based on the anticipated merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery. Many media observers thought he was the right candidate for the promotion once that deal is complete.

Allison Gollust, the lady in a relationship with Zucker, said their relationship got serious when the pandemic hit.

