Simon Leviev is making the most of his current wave of fame from the Netflix documentary the Tinder Swindler , which showed his dodgy dating past

The serial cash flow dater is reported to have signed with a famous talent agent who will help him get his foot into Hollywood

Simon is said to have plans to produce his very own reality show that will give women the chance to date the famous swindler

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The world-famous Tinder Swindler has decided to put his newly found popularity to use. The Netflix documentary star is said to be working with a Hollywood talent agent who will help him make it in the big time.

The famous ‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev is allegedly working on a reality dating show. Image: @simon_leviev_official and Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Simon Leviev is reportedly making plans to extend his 15 minutes of fame. The infamous Tindler Swindler has allegedly signed a deal with a Hollywood producer who plans to help Simon make it in the big time.

TMZ reports that Simon has expressed confidence in himself becoming a big-time Hollywood star. The man who became famous through scamming women on dating sites is planning on producing a reality dating show.

Leviev has signed with Gina Inc. with Gina Rodriguez, who plans to help Simon profit from his newly found fame by writing a book, starting a relationship podcast and of course, dating sho, reports DailyMail.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Comedian Suhayl Essa creates SA version of ‘Tinder Swindler’, Mzansi in stitches: “We swindle the swindler”

Briefly News reported that South African comedian Suhayl Essa left the TikTok world in stitches with his recent video. Essa made a skit about Tindler Swindler in Mzansi. The well-known series went viral this month as people all over the world discussed getting scammed on the popular dating site.

Essa pretended to be the swindler Simon who was trying his best to scam a South African woman by the name of Nomathamsanqa, also played by him. It starts off with 'Simon' trying to get Nomathamsanqa to send him money through a voice

ote but she was too smart.

The swindler ends up getting scammed out of airtime, taxi fare and weave money. Essa's hilarious clip had Saffas watching his video on repeat as they enjoyed the truly Mzansi way of swindling a swindler.

Source: Briefly News