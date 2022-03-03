African-American grandfather, Joseph Grant has graduated with his PhD in Political Science from Howard University, HU

He set a record in his family as one of the oldest living persons to obtain his doctoral degree from the university

Grant is now poised to use his distinguished academic achievement to motivate others, particularly his grandson

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At age 70, Joseph Grant walked across the stage to receive his doctoral degree in Political Science from Howard University, HU, making himself proud in 2021.

He is living proof that a person is never too old to follow their dreams and achieve them.

Afrotech reports that Grant will focus on the American government and Black politics.

At the advanced age of 70, a grandfather has earned his doctoral degree from a top US university. Photo credit: Afrotech

Source: UGC

Grant grew up at a time when racism was rife, where things were separate but equal in the United States of America.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The native of South Carolina took a leap of faith when he was 65-years-old and relocated to Washington DC to attend Howard University. His decision paid off.

Although his studies were delayed by two years because of a medical issue, Grant persevered with support from loved ones.

Now, he wants to use his academic milestone to motivate his grandson.

''I want him to know that his grandfather did it and that I completed my program at 70 after facing many challenges. I want him to be really motivated to come to Howard when it’s his time,'' said Grant, according to Afrotech.

How determined African-American grandfather earned his PhD against all odds

At 83, Johnnie Jones made history when he became the oldest living Black person to earn a doctoral degree from the Louisiana State University, LSU, in 2018.

Attaining higher education had always been his dream, but he left school in sixth grade to support his family after World War II.

Jones knew the importance of education but still couldn't continue his studies when he joined the Marine Corps at 18.

Handsome and ambitious SA man becomes Attorney of the High Court

Briefly News reported that a proud young South African man recently headed to business and employment-oriented online service LinkedIn to share some pretty exciting news about recent advancement in his promising career.

Along with two candid pictures of himself dapperly dressed in long black robes, the handsome and bespectacled Sandile Fuba explained that he had just been admitted as an Attorney of the High Court.

The inspirational post received nearly 4 000 reactions from supportive locals. Soon his exceptionally proud app followers were in the comment section wishing him many messages of congratulations and support.

Source: Briefly News