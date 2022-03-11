Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett will be serving prison time as punishment for staging a hate crime in January 2019

The 39-year-old star was caught lying to law officials about being physically assaulted by unnamed individuals for being black and gay

Almost three years after the hate crime hoax happened, Jussie has finally appeared in front of the court to receive his sentence

Jussie Smollet has finally faced the consequences for staging a fake hate crime against himself in January 2019. The actor has been given the maximum sentence as punishment after being convicted of six felony charges in December.

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail after a staged hate crime. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Justice has been served for Jussie Smollett after he staged a violent hate crime against himself in 2019. The actor has been given a maximum sentence of 150 days in jail as well as a $120 000 fine to be paid to the city of Chicago.

SowetanLIVE reports that Jussie lied to the Chicago police, claiming to have been attacked in a dark street by two strangers. The actor alleged that the two unnamed men threw a noose around his neck and shouted homophobic and racist slurs at him while they doused him in chemicals.

After investigations revealed that there was no such incident, prosecutors believed that Smollett had fabricated the whole ordeal as an attempt to boost his career through public sympathy.

ABC News reports that Jussie did not bow out silently after the judge issued him with his sentence. The infamous celeb proceeded to have an outburst, shouting:

"I am not suicidal. I am innocent. I respect you and the jury, but I did not do this. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself."

