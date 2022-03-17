Kanye West will not be able to post, comment or send DMs for 24 hours following his recent verbal attack on Trevor Noah

Noah defended Kanye's ex-wife Kardashian and condemned the constant ranting the reality TV star is facing from the rapper

Kanye reportedly mocked Noah using a racial slur on Instagram in response to his statement, which is against the company's policies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after attacking Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah on the Meta-owned platform.

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after a racial verbal rant against Trevor Noah. Photo: Kanye West and Trevor Noah.

Source: Instagram

A meta spokesperson told Page Six that the rapper’s recent posts violated the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment.

The spokesperson also noted that if the 44-year-old continues to violate the policies, the company will take additional steps.

After repeatedly taking aim at ex-wife Kardashian, 41, and her boyfriend, Davidson, over the last several weeks, Kanye most recently lobbed a racial slur at Noah, 38, on Wednesday.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kanye vs Noah

“All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya,” West captioned a screenshot from a Google search result describing Noah as a South African comedian.

Kanye was mocking Noah by using the offensive "k–n" slur to replace the original lyrics in Kumbaya. His offensive posts toward Noah came in response to the comedian discussing his dynamic with Kardashian and Davidson on The Daily Show.

“What Kardashian is going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said on his Comedy Central series.

Noah compared Kanye's situation with Kardashian to his own experience witnessing abuse as a child. He mentioned people thought his mother, Patricia, was overreacting.

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?” Noah asked on the show.

Trevor Noah feels Mzansi’s support as fans caution Kanye West to steer clear of The Daily Show host

Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah's honest opinion about Kanye West's recent behaviour has landed him in the rapper's bad books. The musician dedicated his latest social media outburst to none other than Mzansi's favourite comedian.

South Africans have made it clear that West should think twice before coming for one of our own.

Mzansi will not sit back and watch Kanye West hurl insults at Trevor Noah. The rapper shared a post dedicated to Trevor after the TV host commented on his treatment of Kim Kardashian as she attempts to end their marriage legally.

Source: Briefly News