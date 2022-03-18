Britney Spears' fans and followers are concerned about the star's whereabouts and safety after she mysteriously vanished from social media

The award-winning American singer and songwriter made headlines some months back when she was fighting her family to end her guardianship

She has used her Instagram account to keep her fans up to date with her life as she enjoys her freedom once again

Britney Spears has disappeared from social media. The star had been using her Instagram page to keep her fans and followers up to date with her life as a free woman, and she has also been spilling all of her family secrets.

The Sometimes singer has been candid about how her family, especially her father, who was in charge of her conservatorship, treated her. Fans noticed that Spears' account was gone from the app and raised concerns.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the singer went completely off the grid a day after posting another post about her newfound freedom. The publication went on to say that Britney's fans raised the alarm, fearing that the outspoken star had been forced to give up her account.

CNN reports that this is not the first time that the Ooops!... I Did It Again hitmaker has vanished from Instagram. Last year she deactivated her account for about a week before announcing that she was engaged to her beau Sam Asghari.

Meanwhile, TMZ has confirmed that Instagram did not take down the page, confirming that Spears deactivated her account.

A source close to Entertainment Tonight confirmed to the publication that Spears is doing okay, and she only wanted to take a break from social media. However, the source added that the star would return once her break was over.

Britney Spears has said ‘See Ya Later’ to her Instagram account

Briefly News previously reported that earlier this month Britney Spears announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam. Just weeks later the singer tweeted that she will be quitting Instagram for a while to place more focus on her love life.

The news of their engagement comes shortly after the icon's father filed to end her 14-year long conservatorship which did not allow her to get married or have more children, reports News24.

The celeb announced her break on Twitter.

