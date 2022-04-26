A homeless man named Michael was overwhelmed with emotions following the kindness a passer-by showed him

Michael who is in a wheelchair took to begging on the streets as he couldn't foot his house rent

One certain day, a stranger approached him seeking help and Michael's response got him triple his rent

A homeless beggar in a wheelchair's kindness to a stranger has earned him triple his house rent in a flash.

The physically challenged man identified as Michael became homeless after being unable to pay his rent of $195 and resorted to seeking alms on roadsides from passers-by.

And Michael struck gold one day.

A stranger comes to Michael's aid

Content creator Zachery Dereniowski had accosted the beggar and begged for money to hop on a bus without minding Michael's pitiable state.

Without hesitation, Michael passed the test set for him by Zachery as he emotionally offered him some money.

Zachery immediately told Michael to keep his money and then offered him $500 (R7 900) after learning that he was homeless.

The kindhearted man captured the heartwarming moment in a video he shared on his verified Instagram page.

Michael could be seen shedding tears as he received the money.

Social media reactions

@marius_maximus said:

"His heart is richer than most rich."

@jimi_dirchi said:

"The fact that he had nothing but was still ready to help other is so so beautiful. God please bless this man and let him enjoy his life in peace. Not pointing out anyone but maaan people who have more aren't ready to give others many times and i don't understand why . And people who know the pain or have ntg are ready all the time . God please bless this man. He needs you."

@heydeeadarling said:

"You succeed to make me cry all the time with your videos but those are happy tears. Humanity stills exist through you. I may not be able to donate but I keep you in my prayers."

@virgoharmony9 said:

"Whew. This one knocked the wind out of me. So glad you were there to help that sweet man. It hurt me to see him cry."

