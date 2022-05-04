Kanye West Sued By Pastor for Sampling His Sermon In 'Donda' Without Permission, SA Has Mixed Reactions
- Popular American rapper Kanye West has been taken to court by a pastor in the US, David Paul Moten
- The lawsuit revealed Kanye is being charged for using a part of a religious sermon in his song Come To Life without permission
- This has stirred reactions on social media as many dragged the pastor and questioned whether the rapper was not equally spreading the word of God
American rapper Kanye West is reportedly being sued by a US pastor identified as Bishop David Paul Moten.
The report revealed the pastor is suing Kanye for using a piece of sampled audio in one of his songs, Come to Life, a track off his album Donda.
Texas court documents obtained by US media outlet TMZ claim that parts of the sermon were used for 70 seconds total in the song and can be heard in the intro and then looped throughout.
West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, “willfully and egregiously” sampled sound recordings of others “without consent or permission,” the documents reportedly stated.
TMZ says the pastor is also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D Music over the song.
Fans react as pastor sues Kanye West
Many of Kanye West’s fans have taken to social media to react to the allegations made against him.
Briefly News captured some of the reactions, see them below:
bobo.zm said:
"Wow, anything for money yeah, religion can be funny, isn’t it about spreading the world the Word of God, is it his Word, or your word?"
soroka_dianka said:
"What happens when people are bored..."
rici_mercury:
"What a lame lawsuit."
doc1903:
"If true, surely the pastor would turn the other cheek and forgive Kanye."
loki_1128:
"The Pastor should be honoured."
