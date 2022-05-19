Tesla company owned by the world's richest person Elon Musk recorded a slump of R 197bn

197bn Musk lost b illions since he launched his bid for Twitter in April 2022 with investors in Tesla questioning how he will fund the giant social media site

illions But he remains the world's richest person even after the massive loses

The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has lost $12.3 billion (R197 billion) in one day amid the Twitter takeover row.

Elon Musk lost over KSh 7 trillion but still maintains his title as the world's richest person. Photo: Getty Images.

Bloomberg reported that Musk lost $49 billion since he launched a bid to acquire Twitter in April 2022.

Political stand

Musk's Tesla Inc. recorded a slump of R197bn in one day as he tweeted about his political switch from Democrat to Republican.

He said that the Environmental Social Standards (ESG) was a scam and changed his mind to support Democrats

Musk also predicted political attacks on him will “escalate dramatically in coming months.”

Still the world's number one

His sentiments came after Tesla lost its spot on an S&P Global index that tracks companies on their environmental, social and governance standards.

But Musk still maintains his status as the richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Space X owner is reported to have lost a whopping $60.4 billion(KSh 7 trillion) in 2022 but still maintains his title.

The 50-year-old remains the world's richest person with a fortune of $209.9 billion.

