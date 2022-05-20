Chris Brown appeared to have congratulated his ex-girlfriend Rihanna moments after it was reported that she had given birth

The 33-year-old and the Fenty boss lady met when they were still young and started dating in 2007 but the two had a nasty scandalous break-up that involved physical abuse

Rihanna reportedly gave birth to her son whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky on May 13 and fans are waiting to see his first photo

US singer Chris Brown has seemingly congratulated his ex-lover Rihanna after she gave birth to her first child whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Chris Brown celebrates ex-lover's bundle of joy

The No Guidance hitmaker posted a black emoji of a pregnant woman and then added the love and pray emoji (the one with two hands pressed together with thumbs posting upwards).

"Congratulations," he wrote on his Instastory.

Chris Brown and Rihanna met when they were two young, up-and-coming entertainers in the music industry in 2005.

However, they did not start dating until 2007. In February 2009, the couple had a scandalous split when it was revealed that Brown had physically assaulted Rihanna on their way home from a pre-Grammys party.

Their split left the Iffy hitmaker facing charges that almost cost him his entire career and to date, anytime his anger issues are mentioned, the Rihanna incident resurfaces.

In a documentary, he released in 2017 dubbed Welcome To My Life, the 33-year-old opened up about what really happened on the Grammy night that changed the course of their relationship.

It’s a boy: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome first child together

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna has given birth to her first child whom she shares with US rapper A$AP Rocky and their fans cannot keep calm.

TMZ broke the news of the Te Amo singer reporting that sources close to the Fenty billionaire say she gave birth on May 13. The last time the Barbados celebrity was publicly seen was on May 9, enjoying Mother's Day and it looks like she's now a mum to a bouncing baby boy.

Source: Briefly News