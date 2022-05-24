A bride and her beautiful mother have left several people online struggling to identify them after their videos surfaced

In the clips, the duo faced each other as they glowed in all-white dresses, sparkling earrings, and black hair extensions pinned with glittering brooches

While some hearts melted because of their looks, others wondered who was the mother or daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A beautiful bride and her ageless mother sparkled in their stunning dresses before the bride walked down the aisle to exchange vows with her partner.

The mother-daughter duo glowed with style and beauty in all-white ensembles, sparkling earrings, and hair extensions pinned with glittering brooches.

In a video by Briefly News on Instagram, the duo warmly embraced themselves as they looked directly into the camera.

Photos of a mother and her daughter in all-white dresses. Source: menscookgh

Source: UGC

Another clip shows the bride and her mother sitting next to each other on a comfy couch, glowing with smiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How social media reacted

Even some hearts melted after seeing the pair in the videos because of their looks, others wondered who was the mother or daughter

Briefly News selected some of the comments below:

Aniellasarp1 asked:

''So who is the mother and who is the daughter?''

Quamegarcia said:

''How dare you pipos end de video!! Can’t we follow them to the honeymoon too great job guys you really nailed the event God bless the team.''

Sheabutter_wura commented:

''Mom so beautiful.''

Thenameis_ene said:

''The beauty isn’t far-fetched.''

Xoxonyc2001 said:

''My first heartbeat. I’m so happy for you on this special day. May God bless your unionI’m waiting for my grandbabies .''

Thenameis_ene commented:

''Drop-dead gorgeous .''

Call_me_adwoa said:

''Lord, I'm so American that I thought this was a different type of wedding. They are both stunning. Mom looks amazing.''

Do_not_forget_to_pray replied:

''@call_me_adwoa same here.''

Call_me_adwoa responded:

''@do_not_forget_to_pray, I have to remind myself that I live in Ghana, not NYC where anything goes. ''

Leelian said:

''When they were looking at each other, I was scared and confused for a split second. If you gerrit. They're so beautiful.''

Watch the clips below:

Love is in the air: Amazing video as helicopter drops rose petals at wedding

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a South Sudanese politician and business mogul Bibi Ali threw his daughter a very glamorous wedding with a chopper dropping rose petals among the main highlights of the event.

The wedding of South Sudanese politician, Bibi Ali's daughter was like no other as part of the celebrations showed a grand chopper dropping petals all over the wedding venue.

Source: Briefly News