American rapper and businessman , Kanye West, has caused a buzz on social media with his latest choice of footwear

, The Donda star was spotted out and about attending a Balenciaga show in New York rocking some enormous boots

Social media users have since reacted to the photos with some turning the look into hilarious memes

In recent months, American rapper, Kanye West, has been spotted wearing big black work boots at events, but the latest pair took things to a whole new level.

Called the Balenciaga Steroid Boots, they heavily featured in the fashion house’s New York show.

The rapper stepped out in designer boots. Credit: Stephane Cardinale

Whilst attending Balenciaga Spine 23 fashion show in New York, Kanye wore a pair of enormous black rubber boots.

He paired the look with grey baggy jeans, a long black t-shirt and a leather bomber jacket.

In a press release, the brand described the boots as “thick in volume but lightweight” and said they are made from a “single mold using super-exaggerated proportions”.

See photos below:

Social media users react to Kanye's boot

The photos which have since gone viral have left quite a number of people amused.

While it remains uncertain if the extra chunky boots will actually go on sale to the public, it doesn't seem like fans are keen on owning a pair.

Check out some comments below:

@Pamp:

"Kanye boots for the balanciaga show look like emojis."

@yourgirl_ajex:

"Kanye West needs to be stopped."

@Bob___dee:

"Kanye West just went to another level of boots."

@KingSekani2:

"I need these boots from Kanye West, to step on my enemies."

Check out more reactions below:

