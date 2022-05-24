Balenciaga's SS23 runway show was held at the New York Stock Exchange recently and some odd designs were put on display

Like Kim Kardashian did for Met Gala 2021, all the models in this new exhibition wore masks of different colours

Several internet users have reacted to the bizarre looks seen in the collection, with some sharing their thoughts and making jokes

Fashion house, Balenciaga, recently unveiled its Spring 2023 collection and as expected, social media has been buzzing with reactions.

Exhibited on the trading floor of New York Stock Exchange, the show witnessed the usual baggy hoodies and floor-scraping jeans with each model cocooned in a layer of fetish-y latex full face mask in different colours.

This was a mixture of Balenciaga's new "Eveningwear" and "Garde-Robe" collections, which update staple shirts, trench coats, and double-breasted overcoats in lusty silk and fuzzy wool.

Social media users react

tz_zay:

"How are they not laughing."

neusa.bu:

"Saving the make-up."

dxvxne04:

"Since when did masquerades put on fashion shows?"

oaolumiere_ng:

"They brought out the Robbers Edition 22’s."

bizzas_grandes:

"Who is convincing people this is art."

bee_arley:

"Amadioha having a career in modeling."

bookiebaker:

"I don't...I can't...I'm...unable to can because what is all this????"

instawitefe:

"Have influence...There is nothing fashionable about all this but becos a brand is showcasing it,people came to drop money to watch."

justgh233:

"It’s giving me , “everyone told me arm robber fashion wouldn’t work” vibes ."

kwambi_afromomma:

"Chale!...this fashion will show us pepe in these streets becoz warrristhaaat??"

ebukarthur:

"I'll never really understand modern day fashion."

_kelvin_boateng:

"Kim and ye descendants be this."

