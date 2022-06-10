A Texas man who raps about robbing ATMs lived out his personal lyrics when he was busted for stealing from a money machine in Tennessee earlier this week

Ladesion Riley, 30, was one of 4 individuals charged for allegedly holding up an ATM technician at a Financial institution of America in Nashville as he serviced the machine

Two members of the group approached the technician from behind and instructed him not to do something silly and hand over the cash

Police in Houston, Texas, on Monday, June 6, arrested 30-year-old Ladesion Riley, who raps about robbing ATMs alongside four others.

Ladesion Riley was arrested alongside three others after stealing money from an ATM in Houston, Texas. Photo: Houston Police.

The Nashville Police Department said the four carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine.

Gang approaches ATM technician from behind

The other three, identified as Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, and Christopher Alton, 27, were also arrested just after they checked out of a motel.

According to the police statement on its Facebook page, two of them had approached the victim from behind and told him not to do anything stupid and hand over the money.

Detectives were able to determine that one of the getaway vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra, had been rented from Hertz.

Using information provided by Hertz, detectives, with the assistance of aviation units, found the Hyundai and a maroon Jeep that accompanied it parked at the Motel 6 in Dickson.

The detectives watched as what appeared to be cash was loaded into the Jeep.

Gang arrested outside a motel

When the Dugas couple and Riley pulled away from the motel in the Jeep and Alton drove away in the Hyundai, Dickson Police moved in with the help of the Nashville Police Department and the FBI.

The vehicles pulled over and the four were taken into custody without incident. Police released photos of the cash that was found in the trunk.

The four face federal charges, and the FBI is investigating whether they committed similar robberies elsewhere.

Riley performs under the name ‘213 Jugg god' and has released music videos on YouTube.His latest song is "Make it Home", and he refers to robbing ATMs.

The Houston Police Officers' Union mocked him in a Facebook post after his arrest, saying:

"Irony: When you make a rap song called "Make It Home", about bank jugging and hitting ATMs out of state, and then don't make it home to Houston."

Jugging is slang for following unsuspecting victims to rob them.

The police union also noted that Riley was already out on felony bond with a long rap sheet.

