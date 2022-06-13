Many celebrities live in luxurious mansions with their families to match up with their status in society

These houses are usually the talk of the town and even tend to raise the prices of other homes in the neighbourhood

The visible display of wealth in their huge mansions is proof of how hard they work and the success that comes with it

Many people grew up admiring and imitating celebrities from around the world. As a result, they yearned to have a sneak peek into the home of celebrities, the cars they drive and even the food they eat. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows the beautiful homes of popular celebrity couples and where they are located.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Beverly Hills Mansion

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's mansion at Beverly Hills. Photo credit: Nine.com. Source: UGC

Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky have been trending lately after news broke out about the birth of their baby boy. The couple owns a five-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills in America valued at $13.8 million.

The mansion was bought by Rihanna and comes with a modern farmhouse, 7 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a cocktail bar and a master bedroom with a spa-like master bath.

Jay Z and Beyonce's Mansion in Bel Air

Jay Z and Beyonce's mansion in Bel Air. Photo credit: Nimvo. Source: UGC

Jay Z and Beyonce are a couple who have highly influenced the hip-hop industry all over the world. Their $88 million mansion in Bel Air, America was a record purchase for homes in the area in 2017.

The eight-bedroom property sits on 1.88 acres of land and comes with eleven bathrooms, bulletproof windows, a 15-car garage, staff quarters, four pools, and a basketball court, among other things.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Mansion in Calabasas

Will and Jaden Smith Mansion. Photo credit: New York Post. Source: UGC

Celebrated movie actor, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Smith live in a $42 million property in the classy neighbourhood of Calabasas which is home to a lot of celebrities in America such as the Kardashians. The house is so big that it is reported to have its own zip code.

Check out a video of the house below.

