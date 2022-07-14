A young man identified as Phelton Cortez Moss has shared photos of the moment he had a handshake with the president of the United States

Sharing the cute photos, Phelton, who works at the White House, said the president told him he is the sharpest thing at the powerhouse

Social media users have besieged the post he shared on LinkedIn, with some giving him knocks and others giving him accolades

Numerous knocks and accolades have trailed photos shared by a young man who had a handshake with the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

The man who received the presidential handshake is called Phelton Cortez Moss, and he immediately took to his LinkedIn account to share the rare experience.

Phelton Cortez Moss feels excited after the handshake. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Phelton Cortez Moss.

Not easy to shake hands with Joe Biden

According to Phelton, Joe Biden described him as the sharpest thing at the White House.

He wrote:

"We did it Joe! The President of the United States of America just told me I’m the sharpest thing at the White House! Y’all can’t tell me nothing the rest of this year!"

LinkedIn users react

His excitement, however, did not go down well with some LinkedIn users who reacted to the post. But others also celebrated with him. See some of the reactions below:

Matt Anderson said:

"Regardless of one’s political leanings, an opportunity to shake hands with the President of the United States, especially the sitting President is a special moment and one that should be able to be shared without bringing in so much hate. LinkedIn is becoming more and more like Facebook every day."

Nydia Simone commented:

"Tell him to act on his campaign promises or he may unfortunately be a one term president."

Cynthia Wilson reacted:

"Be more concerned with what God says. Exodus 20:2: Thou shalt have no other Gods before me."

