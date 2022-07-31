Musician Britney Spears has completed her long-awaited book that shares intricate details about her personal and family life

The tell-all book that has seen its publication delayed captures details about her conservatorship battle

Britney and her team originally wanted to have the memoir available in January 2023

American singer and dancer Britney Spears's tell-all book publication has been halted after it faced a paper shortage.

Britney Spears' book has seen its publication delayed captures details about her conservatorship battle and more. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears pockets KSh 1.7b advance book deal pay

According to Daily Mail, Britney had signed the book deal, receiving over R200 million advance payment.

The memoir that had been completed and ready for the rollout was to be released to the public in January 2023.

Publication of the book that captures deeper details about her family has however been affected and her fans might be forced to wait a little longer than expected.

According to TMZ, Britney finished the memoir which will be published by Simon & Schuster. However, the plans have been scuttled owing to a paper shortage.

Britney Spears opens up in court, fighting for freedom from conservatorship

