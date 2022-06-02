Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence on the much publicised Oscar slap incident that saw her husband smack comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars

The mother of two stated she wants her husband Will Smith and the funny man to reconcile and heal from the infamous incident

Her husband was handed a 10-year ban from the Oscars academy outrightly denying him to vote in future events

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The wife of Oscars winner Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith has offered her voice on the infamous moment her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett has called for reconciliation between her husband and comedian Chris Rock after the slapping incident. Photo: Jada, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Forgive and heal

According to Daily Mail, Jada opined that the two celebrated entertainers forgive each other and heal from the incident that was transmitted to live audiences across the world.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."

The Red Table Talk host was speaking ahead of a special alopecia episode, Jada, 50, referenced the controversial incident.

She posted a reconciliatory call post on her Instagram and below is the post:

She continued:

"The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

Jada Pinkett agrees Will Smith overreacted at Oscars

Meanwhile another Briefly News report linked to the awkward incident revealed that according to reports from Daily Mail, a source close to the couple claimed that Jada wished Will had not slapped Chris Rock.

Since the unfortunate event happened, it has sparked a series of debates on social media with many people taking sides between the two stars.

According to an insider, the couple is in agreement that Will overreacted. The source said to US Weekly:

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

Source: Briefly News