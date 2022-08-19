A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a baby's experience while shopping with her mum

In the viral clip, she can be seen showing excitement every time her mother drops a new dress in the cart

The video had several internet users cracking up with laughter and some calling her a fashion lover in the making

Social media users have been left amused after a video surfaced on the internet which showed a moment between mother and daughter at a shopping mall.

The video has left many people amused. Credit: @kamalieb

Source: UGC

The video, which was shared by the mother, @kamalieb, shows how the toddler who was put in the shopping cart reacted each time the mother showed her a new dress.

From 'oohs' and even a 'wow' emanating from the adorable child, it is safe to say the mother has an upcoming fashionista on her hands.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of little girl shopping

brandfusions:

"She actually said wow for the second outfit! Mummy, get ready because baby ain't here to play!"

toke_mo:

"She’s here to spend."

gidi_chic:

"You get money to buy? No be by liking everything o! You get paying job?"

oyiza22:

"In my mind am just saying how much is in her purse? Babe is happily collecting all them."

isabeldii:

"Ei! Wait! Whaaatt?? How’s she able to appreciate those clothes at that age."

thereadingmom.ng:

"So cute. The way her face lights up. Her parents should just start saving up."

lisa_nwabia:

"Not the sound of "I like it girl!!!" Fashion icon."

beemfarms:

"Her exclamations see how excited she is receiving each cloth."

olufunmi_toks:

"E don happen... oya start modelling already baby girl."

