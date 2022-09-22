A Brazillian man identified as Arthur Urso, who went viral for marrying eight wives, recently came out as spornsexual

A spornsexual is an academic term originating from the mid-2010s that is used to describe a man who is fragranced, buffed, ripped, and groomed

However, Urso said some of his wives have different tastes and don’t always need him be working on his appearance

A Brazilian polygamist has opened up about his busy married life, saying several of his wives demand he maintain rippling abs at all times.

Arthur Urso married eight women in 2021 to protest against monogamy. Photo: Arthur Urso.

Some wives demand Arthur be in shape

Arthur O Urso hit the headlines in 2021 after tying the knot with eight women in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Mirror reported that Urso recently came out as spornsexual — an academic term from the mid-2010s that is used to describe a fragranced, buffed, ripped, and groomed man.

Many men say Urso is living the dream by bedding a bevy of beauties, but the busy husband said it’s not always easy to keep up with his spouse’s strict stipulations.

“They demand that I be in shape, otherwise I get lectured,” the influencer told the Mirror.

In order to maintain his rippling six-pack, the prolific polygamist is constantly hitting the gym and has also cut carbs from his diet.

“I don’t eat gluten, lactose, and even loaves of bread and pasta,” he declared.

Others don't want him to groom

And while some of Urso’s wives love his athletic body, the buff Brazilian also enjoys looking at himself in the mirror, an essential trait for most spornsexuals.

However, Urso said some of his wives have different tastes and don’t always need him be working on his appearance.

“Some of them don’t like to see me taking care of me so much — some are jealous,” he declared.

Urso was initially married to Luana Kazaki, with the pair sharing videos that netted them around $73,000 (KSh 8,803,800) per month on OnlyFans.

Last year, however, Urso decided he wanted to marry seven additional women to “protest against monogamy.” The nuptials were not legally binding as polygamy is outlawed in Brazil.

