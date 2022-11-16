Elon Musk responded to claims regarding his company SpaceX, on Twitter and people had words

Reports claim that the company is planning another funding initiative which will boost the value to $150 billion

Some people loved that Musk fact-checked the article while others don’t believe a word that he said

Elon Musk has squashed claims that he is in talks of a fundraising scheme which will push the value of his launch and satellite company, SpaceX, to $150 billion.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is raising a funding round that would value the launch and satellite company at $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Image: Twitter / Elon Musk

Source: Twitter

It is no secret that Musk does not go about business in a conventional manner, nor does he care what society or others in the game feel about his moves.

Bloomberg reported that this alleged funding initiative will boost the company's value by nearly $1 billion. This will make it the highest-valued US startup on record.

The publication shared the news on Twitter and, of course, Musk got wind of it. In a simple response, the billionaire denied the claims and did not say anything further.

“False.”

Twitter users have a chuckle at Elon Musk’s fact checking

Seeing the man himself fact-checking Twitter posts had a few people chuckling. Some threw shade at Musk, asking if SpaceX employees are now in danger of being canned too. It got real, real fast!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@GingerzilLaw said:

“Community note: Tweeters have determined that the primary claim in the title of this article is false, based on a subsequent unequivocal denial by the plurality owner of @spacex. He could be lying, but that wouldn’t really make much sense. ”

@ChicagoPhotoSho said:

“Are you going to start firing people at SpaceX now?”

@RealReaperCEO said:

“I was hoping it wasn't. If you're not going public I'd be happy to invest privately???”

@RiseofShipley said:

“I love how we went from horrible fact-checkers to the individual himself fact-checking lies personally.

“That’s what they get for lying for so long.”

@BahiyyihAnne said:

“We don’t trust you at all Elon. You have shown us who you are and it’s a big pass for us.”

Elon Musk fires at least 2 Twitter engineers who called him out on lack of knowledge on how app works

In related news, Briefly News reported that Its totalitarian rule over at Twitter, where Elon Musk allegedly punishes engineers who speak out against him.

The tech mogul has fried at least two engineers who dared to call Musk out for his lack of technical understanding of how the app works.

In one instance, engineer Eric Forhnhoefer was axed through a tweet after Forhnhoefer retweeted one of Musk's posts, pointing out the new owner's understanding was wrong on Sunday, 13 November.

