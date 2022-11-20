Elon Musk has lifted Donald Trump's ban on Twitter after the majority of poll voters decided to have him back on the platform

The former US president was banned in January 2021 for inciting violence after he lost in the 2020 US election

Twitter users shared varying opinions on Musk's decision, and some believe it could dangerous

Elon Musk lifts Donald Trump's suspension on Twitter. Image: Taylor Hill and Eva Marie

Source: Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO - Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated after Elon Musk ran a poll, and most people voted for his ban to be lifted.

The poll ran for a duration of 24 hours, and Musk said 133 million people had seen the poll. When the result came out, he tweeted:

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. The voice of the people is the voice of God."

Trump was banned from the platform in January 2021 for inciting violence with his tweets, leading to his supporters' attack on Capitol Hill.

Trump was unhappy with the turnout of the 2020 election, and on 6 January, a mob of his supporters stood in solidarity with him and sought to overturn the results.

Trump gave a statement on Saturday that he appreciates Musk reinstating his account but will not be returning to the platform. He said would stick with his own social media platform Truth Social which he launched after he got banned, reported EWN.

The former US president answered some questions in Las Vegas at the Republican Jewish Coalition and said the following about Musk:

"I do like him, you know, he's a character, and again, I like characters. He did put up a poll, and it was very overwhelming. But I have something called Truth Social."

@vanlathan said:

"Now I really hope Twitter dies."

@dymeriley_2u wrote:

"And y’all talking about voting matters but didn’t vote on that poll to keep him off Twitter."

@gains.with.gigi commented:

"This man really paid all that money so his friend could have a platform. I need rich friends like these!"

@bronx_and_bougie mentioned:

"Let that ship sink already Twitter has honestly become hell."

@neekaxshantoi stated:

"Oh lord, here comes all the shenanigans."

@skilerjoi suggested:

"Someone create another app."

@societyunrestricted added:

"Very dangerous to let this man back on. Elon will be the one to blame for whatever Trump's actions lead to."

@ericachristinetravels posted:

"It was probably why he bought it in the first place."

