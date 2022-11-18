Twitter offices have temporarily closed their doors after new CEO Elon Musk gave his employees an ultimatum

Employees had to choose between either working long hours at “high intensity” or quitting with three months of severance pay

Most employees opted for the latter, and since the closure, #RIPTwitter has been trending on the social media app

SAN FRANSISCO - #RIPTwitter has been on the top of trending lists after the social media giant announced it would temporarily close its offices on Thursday, 17 November.

Social media giant Twitter has temporarily closed its office doors. Image: Jim Watson & Constanza Hevia

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk offered employees an ultimatum to either work long hours at “high intensity” or quit with three months of severance pay.

The company had to temporarily close its doors after most employees quit, leaving staff unsure of who should access its premises.

Industry insider Zoe Schiffer shared that designers leading the blue verified project and the lead web engineer are among those who resigned.

“Many Twitter employees who maintained critical infrastructure have resigned. This is going to look like a very different company tomorrow,” Schiffer tweeted.

According to MyboardBand, Musk has seemingly changed his earlier views on working remotely.

Here’s what social media users are saying:

@raoabhijeet said:

“Relax folks. Twitter is not going to shut down. The various people Elon Musk drove away from the company built a robust enough social media network during their time there that it can keep carrying on. No need to trend #RIPTwitter. I have 50% confidence in what I’m saying.”

@vigneshshank posted:

“Goodbye Twitter... it’s been great fun.”

@GDc382 commented:

“RIP Twitter Elon fumbled the ball with this app.”

@MSampson74 wrote:

“It’s like the Titanic, Y2K and the movie Armageddon all rolled up in one. If this is truly the end, it’s been a great ride the past 13 years on this app.”

@LavaLovemonger added:

“Definitely not going to Mars with this dude.”

