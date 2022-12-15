For some reason, DJ tWitch managed to hide the depressive battles inside from the millions of fans he had across the world

The resident DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show shocked the world after ending his life with a self-inflicted gunshot in a hotel room

Many have been left with question marks after a video of him dancing and in high spirits posted on TikTok hours before his death emerged

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A video has emerged of DJ tWitch in a jovial mood posted on social media hours before he put a bullet into himself and ended his life.

DJ tWitch: TikTok Video Of Disc Jockey Dancing Happily Hours Before Death Emerges Online

Source: UGC

Before his demise, tWitch had built himself into a reputable brand as a professional dancer and resident DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hiding depression in plain sight

In the video shared on TikTok, the disc jockey looked happy and full of life, with not the slightest sign that he was contemplating taking away his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It is, however, not clear whether the dancer recorded the video the same day he uploaded it, but the tWitch in it was the same bubbly person the world knew.

Over 24 hours since his death, it is yet to be established what pushed him to the point of choosing death over facing whatever was bothering him as he did not leave a suicide note.

His demise shook the world, opening the lid on the topics of depression and mental health, and the fact that the world always seems to miss out on the cues that could save lives.

The video has elicited a host of reactions on social media, with many of his fans wondering how he managed to conceal the battles inside from the public.

Brittany Ngozi DKé

"On social media, we can share happy moments and look happy but be battling depression heavily."

Cecelia Johnson:

"I went to look at his TikTok and this was two days ago. It doesn’t read suicide to me at all especially when I first read the headline this morning. Something doesn’t seem right."

Jaelynn Bennett:

"My cousin was joking and laughing with everyone. And did a TikTok challenge with the family. Less than 24 hours later he hung himself. This is why we say functional depression is laughing on the outside but crying on the inside."

Todd Osei:

"Something ain’t right. Was she cheating? Was he going in debt? The math ain’t adding up. He looked full of life."

Body was discovered by police officers

News of tWitch (real name Stephen Boss) dying spreads across the internet like bushfire, especially after learning the circumstances surrounding his death.

DJ tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed his death in a heart-melting statement to journalists, revealing that body was discovered by police officers in a Los Angeles hotel room.

She added that the 40-year-old had bullet wound lodged in his body, which potentially means the death was self-inflicted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke