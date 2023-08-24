A young couple in Ohio welcomed twin daughter and son on their shared birthday, August 18

The couple had plans to celebrate their birthday together, but they ended up in the maternity ward

The couple's shared birthday is now even more special, as they now share it with their newborn twins

Imagine sharing a birthday with the love of your life and your two adorable little bundles of joy!

Scierra Blair and her partner José Ervin welcomed their twins on their shared birthday. Image: Eric Philips/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A couple in Cleveland, Ohio, welcomed twins on their shared birthday. José Ervin, 31, and Scierra Blair, 32, were both born on August 18, and their twins, José Jr. and A-ria, were born at 12:35am and 12:36am on the same day.

According to People, the couple had plans to celebrate their first shared birthday in a variety of ways, such as visiting the aquarium, attending a Browns or Indians game, or simply spending time together for brunch or dinner. However, they did not anticipate being in the maternity ward.

Newborn twins share birthday with parents

The couple was surprised to learn that their babies would be born early, but they were thrilled to welcome their new arrivals into the world. They said that the twins were the "best gift ever" and that they were now a family of four with the same birthday.

Speaking to Bristol Live, José said he had another appointment while Scierra had to see her obgyn.

"When I came back I tried to call her to see if she wanted me to bring her some food to her job.

'When she didn't pick up I called my mum and missed a few calls from Scierra. Then my mom got a call from Scierra telling her that she had been told to go straight to the hospital to deliver the twins.

"I rushed there and was told as one of the babies were breached, Scierra would have to have a C section. At this point it was around 5pm and they were healthy - so I suggested we wait for a few hours so they could be born on our birthday."

The new dad also revealed that Scierra originally didn't want to wait to deliver the twins.

"I thought it would be amazing to have the same birthday but she thought it was bad enough she had to share her day with me, never mind the babies too. It also meant she couldn't eat or drink for hours before the procedure, but I said I wouldn't eat or drink either.

"We waited eight hours and by the time everything was prepped they took her in and she delivered our son and daughter one minute apart. It's the best birthday gift ever. I truly feel like it was a bless from god and I wouldn't have had it any other way," a grateful Jose said.

Netizens react with joy and excitement to birthday news

The news of the birthday blessing caused abuzz on social media with many netizens filled with excitement for the family of four.

Darlette Coleman said:

"One MASSIVE party."

Sandra Ball Brown said:

"Congrats!!! That’s awesome! ❤️."

Deanna Allbrittin commented:

"Wow!! That's incredible!!"

Angela Hazelwood wrote:

"Truly A Blessing!! Flowers for the proud mother and father! God Bless!."

Danita Jackson commented:

"House full of Leos!!"

Angela Hazelwood replied:

"WOW!! So Amazing!! Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful precious twins & Happy Blessed Birthday to all of you!! ."

