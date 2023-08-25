Controversial former US President Donald Trump has officially been arrested for conspiring to overturn the 2020 elections

Shortly after his arrest, Trump made a critical statement claiming that his apprehension was a sad day for America

The controversial billionaire is the first US president in history to face criminal charges and have his mugshot taken

ATLANTA - Former US President Donald Trump was officially placed in handcuffs on Thursday, 24 August. Trump was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges at a jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former US President Donald Trump was arrested for his role in allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 US elections. Image: Stock photo/Getty Images & @CollinRugg/Twitter

The polarising former US president's time behind bars at the Fulton County Jail was short-lived, because only 30 minutes after his arrest, Trump was released on $200 000 bail, a little over R3.7 million.

Donald Trump speaks out after arrest

In true Trump fashion, the controversial leader spoke out soon after his arrest. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Trump condemned his arrest, describing it as a really sad day for America.

Trump criticised:

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice... I did nothing wrong."

Trump is accused of conspiring with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 US elections that saw him booted out the Oval Office

Donald Trump's mugshot makes waves

Aside from the arrest of the prolific billionaire making waves, the release of Trump's mugshot also made a splash.

In his signature red tie and blue suit, the embattled former president was photographed scowling at the camera in a mugshot that will be considered historic, to say the least. A serving or former US president has never had a mugshot taken before Trump, eNCA reported.

Trump's arrest and mugshot spark opposing reactions

Below are some comments:

@donna03_03:

"Something tells me he practised that stare..."

@eliechamoun1969

"Now the fun starts."

@DashaPruett insisted:

"Innocent until proven guilty."

@tiniyata claimed:

"Trump is still the MVP."

@amponsahk425 criticised:

"They keep making him popular."

Trump’s lawyer compares his arrest to Tupac Shakur’s

Briefly News previously reported that Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, sparked outrage when she compared him to Tupac Shakur.

According to TMZ, Alina stated that the former president's indictment in New York places him on the same pedestal as Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. She said the arrest would boost his popularity, just like with Tupac and B.I.G.

